RHOA's Kenya Moore Has Something To Say About Her Shady Tweet Slamming RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais
It looks like "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore is clapping back after fans criticized her criticism about the drama between "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards.
On "RHOBH," the ladies went at it after Kyle called out Garcelle for not donating to her charity, although she later said she did and explained there was a payment mishap, on their reunion special. Then on the following season, Garcelle confronted Kyle's reunion show accusation and suggested there was a racial undertone in her claim that perpetuated a false stereotype about Black women. However, Kenya took to Twitter to share her opposition to Garcelle's remarks.
"I don't think @KyleRichards calling Garcelle out about not paying her donation has anything to do with color," Kenya tweeted on June 3. "It's not a black or white issue it's a green issue. Let's not pull the race card every episode. They weren't cool at the time. Glad they talked it through #RHOBH." But fans weren't too happy that she seemingly took Kyle's side in the argument. "Yuck. Kenya is my favorite housewife but this here is undermining sellout s**t. Gross," one person tweeted, but to their surprise, Kenya continued to defend her stance in response. Keep scrolling to see what she said.
Kenya Moore isn't afraid to defend herself
Following the upset around Kenya Moore's remarks about the Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards drama, she took to Twitter to defend her comment and replied to a fan, writing, "[Garcelle] paid once she was made aware of the oversight. Others did not. IMO Kyle would have called ANYONE out who she was beefing with-black OR white. I'm a fan of @GarcelleB and @EboniKWilliams is a beast! We can be objective to facts and [be] sensitive."
In her tweet, Kenya also referred to the "Real Housewives of New York" quarrel between Luann De Lesseps and Eboni K. Williams, to which she also added her two cents. On the show, the ladies were arguing over the topics of proper speech and education, to which Eboni said she was the most educated out of the ladies. However, Luann didn't appreciate her assertion and erupted at the dinner table before calling Eboni an "angry woman," which some found racially charged. Then, ahead of the episode, Luann teased a clip on Instagram, to which Kenya replied, "LOL degrees make you more educated it doesn't always mean they are more intelligent."
Between Kenya's seemingly shady comments about Garcelle and Eboni, fans criticized her recent behavior in the replies, however, it looks like Kenya is continuing to stand her ground.