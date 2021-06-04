RHOA's Kenya Moore Has Something To Say About Her Shady Tweet Slamming RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais

It looks like "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore is clapping back after fans criticized her criticism about the drama between "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards.

On "RHOBH," the ladies went at it after Kyle called out Garcelle for not donating to her charity, although she later said she did and explained there was a payment mishap, on their reunion special. Then on the following season, Garcelle confronted Kyle's reunion show accusation and suggested there was a racial undertone in her claim that perpetuated a false stereotype about Black women. However, Kenya took to Twitter to share her opposition to Garcelle's remarks.

"I don't think @KyleRichards calling Garcelle out about not paying her donation has anything to do with color," Kenya tweeted on June 3. "It's not a black or white issue it's a green issue. Let's not pull the race card every episode. They weren't cool at the time. Glad they talked it through #RHOBH." But fans weren't too happy that she seemingly took Kyle's side in the argument. "Yuck. Kenya is my favorite housewife but this here is undermining sellout s**t. Gross," one person tweeted, but to their surprise, Kenya continued to defend her stance in response. Keep scrolling to see what she said.