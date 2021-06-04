What Really Happened To Phaedra Parks' Car?
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Phaedra Parks is asking fans for help after her car was broken into. Phaedra revealed what happened on her Instagram, writing that two guys had smashed her window and stole some personal items she had in her car while she was running an errand. The author posted a photo of herself alongside her damaged Mercedes Benz. "Tonight at exactly 7:02pm during daylight someone (2 guys) broke into my car on Miami Circle exactly 11 minutes after I got out to drop off an item," she wrote in the caption.
The former reality star also explained how the thieves did it: "They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment." Phaedra shared ATL Scoop's Instagram story that showed surveillance footage of the suspects' getaway car in hopes that fans may have information.
The attorney found fame by appearing in the Atlanta version of the popular Bravo franchise "Real Housewives" before she left the show in 2017 ahead of its 10th season. Page Six reports that Phaedra was fired from the show after she spread a rumor that costar Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug and rape another costar, Porsha Williams. Phaedra later apologized but appeared to have no regrets about being done with the show. "What's meant to happen will happen," she told People at the time. "They say you're set up to step up for the next thing, right?"
Hopefully, Phaedra can keep that positive attitude while she works to get some of her belongings back. Here's what's missing.
Phaedra Parks lost sentimental items
Former Bravo star Phaedra Parks is hoping to recover some sentimental items after her car was broken into. One of those items was a gift from her "Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star Porsha Williams, while another was a camera full of special photos. "[The thieves] took the gold glitter backpack @porsha4real gave to me for my birthday which had my Canon camera in it with my sons recent graduation pictures on the memory card," she revealed in her Instagram caption.
The model also explained to her followers why she kept those items in her car and asked for their help in recovering them: "You can't see in my car I have 360 limo tint, the items they took are sentimental to me if you have any info please DM me." People reports that Phaedra even specifically mentioned what she wanted returned to her the most. She shared ATL Scoop's post about the break-in, writing, "I just want my memory card back," which has the irreplaceable photos.
Phaedra's fellow "Real Housewives" commented on her post to offer their support. Porsha wrote, "That is terrible! I pray they see this and have a heart and return it!" Her co-star Kenya Moore added, "Hope they are caught." "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gretchen Rossi commented, "I'm so sorry my love." She also shared that she too had a camera stolen, adding, "it feels so violating." With Bravolebrities and her fans' support, hopefully, Phaedra will be able to recover what was stolen!