What Really Happened To Phaedra Parks' Car?

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Phaedra Parks is asking fans for help after her car was broken into. Phaedra revealed what happened on her Instagram, writing that two guys had smashed her window and stole some personal items she had in her car while she was running an errand. The author posted a photo of herself alongside her damaged Mercedes Benz. "Tonight at exactly 7:02pm during daylight someone (2 guys) broke into my car on Miami Circle exactly 11 minutes after I got out to drop off an item," she wrote in the caption.

The former reality star also explained how the thieves did it: "They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment." Phaedra shared ATL Scoop's Instagram story that showed surveillance footage of the suspects' getaway car in hopes that fans may have information.

The attorney found fame by appearing in the Atlanta version of the popular Bravo franchise "Real Housewives" before she left the show in 2017 ahead of its 10th season. Page Six reports that Phaedra was fired from the show after she spread a rumor that costar Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug and rape another costar, Porsha Williams. Phaedra later apologized but appeared to have no regrets about being done with the show. "What's meant to happen will happen," she told People at the time. "They say you're set up to step up for the next thing, right?"

Hopefully, Phaedra can keep that positive attitude while she works to get some of her belongings back. Here's what's missing.