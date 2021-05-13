NeNe Leakes Explains Her Reaction Porsha Williams' Engagement

Big news in the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" world. On May 10, 2021, Porsha Williams confirmed her engagement to Simon Guobadia on Instagram. Right in the post, Porsha acknowledges how quickly they fell in love. "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she wrote.

While this is all nice and good, there's a bit of drama involving Porsha and Simon's engagement. Simon was previously married to Porsha's RHOA co-star, Falynn Guobadia. In fact, Simon filed for divorce from Falynn in January 2021, something Porsha makes mention of right in her caption: "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them." Porsha added a comment about her co-star: "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled."

Well, as if this isn't eventful enough, NeNe Leakes made headlines for offering congratulations on Porsha's surprising post. But NeNe jumped on Twitter on May 11, 2021, to explain what happened. "Reading is fundamental," NeNe's tweet began. "I posted a comment and didn't really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don't know any details." NeNe is now explaining why she said that, though, and her extended story is quite something! Keep reading.