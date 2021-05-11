The Shadiest RHOA Cast Reactions To Porsha Williams' Engagement

An engagement is supposed to be one of the happiest events in a person's life ... but in the world of reality television, not everyone has your best interest at heart. Porsha Williams' engagement to Falynn's Guobadia ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, has been the talk of the town, and it's sent shockwaves through social media.

Porsha announced the news to fans on Instagram on May 10, posting a photo of herself and Simon. "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she wrote. "I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy, and to me, that is what matters most."

Porsha also shared that Simon filed for divorce in his other marriage in January, noting that she had "nothing to do" with it. Porsha also made it clear that she and Falynn are not friends. In addition, she applauded her ex, Dennis McKinley, for stepping up for baby PJ. Several current and former members of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast are not very excited about the milestone in Porsha's life, and they have spoken their minds.

Keep scrolling for some of the shadiest cast reactions to Porsha's engagement news.