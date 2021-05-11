The Shadiest RHOA Cast Reactions To Porsha Williams' Engagement
An engagement is supposed to be one of the happiest events in a person's life ... but in the world of reality television, not everyone has your best interest at heart. Porsha Williams' engagement to Falynn's Guobadia ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, has been the talk of the town, and it's sent shockwaves through social media.
Porsha announced the news to fans on Instagram on May 10, posting a photo of herself and Simon. "Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," she wrote. "I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy, and to me, that is what matters most."
Porsha also shared that Simon filed for divorce in his other marriage in January, noting that she had "nothing to do" with it. Porsha also made it clear that she and Falynn are not friends. In addition, she applauded her ex, Dennis McKinley, for stepping up for baby PJ. Several current and former members of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast are not very excited about the milestone in Porsha's life, and they have spoken their minds.
Keep scrolling for some of the shadiest cast reactions to Porsha's engagement news.
The RHOA cast reacts to Porsha's engagement news
It comes as no surprise that NeNe Leakes was one of the first people to comment on Porsha Williams' news publicly and she did so on Twitter. "I didn't watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh s**t," NeNe initially tweeted. Moments later, she followed up the first tweet with a second for clarification. "Reading is fundamental. I posted a comment and didn't really read," she wrote. "I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don't know any details."
Marlo Hampton also appeared to throw shade at Porsha. The reality star shared a photo of herself rocking a silk bra and matching shorts on Instagram, along with a witty caption. "It's the audacity for me!" she said. Kenya Moore also appeared to have addressed the drama, using a clip of Nicki Minaj shouting, "DID I LIE?" on her Instagram Story. Eva Marcille initially shared that she wasn't going to comment on the drama, but she later changed her tune (via The Neighborhood Talk). On Instagram Live, Eva said that in this "world of high opinions" and accusations and ideas, it's "divine to speak on someone else." The video cut off after that.
LaToya Ali was the only one who had anything positive to say, commenting, "love, love, love," on Porsha's Instagram post, though Porsha has since disabled comments. Drama!