Monique Samuels Opens Up About The Trauma That Led Her To Exit The Real Housewives Of Potomac - Exclusive

That one-sided portrayal, Monique Samuels said, was the driving force behind her decision to quit "RHOP" for good. "When they only wanted to show my husband's and my response and not show evidence that was clear to everything that we had been talking about, I was like, 'You know what? I don't have time for this,'" Monique explained. "They are doing what they feel... is needed to make their show run and to do whatever they need to do for the sake of the show. I'm going to do what I feel is needed for the sake of my sanity and for my family."

"It's not that they manufactured drama that wasn't there. It's just that there are actual villains on this show, but they try to make the people who are actually the victims be the villain," Monique added. "It's like they flip everything to tell whatever story it is that they want to tell and paint whatever picture that they want to paint. And then when it comes down to it, when they realize, 'Whoa, there's two or three of these people that really need to go down and people really need to know what's really happening,' they would much rather protect those people than expose them. So it's like they pick and choose who they want to wear that badge of a villain."

Monique Samuels' "Bindertime Stories" can be seen on her "Tea with Monique" YouTube channel. Find out more info about Mila Eve Essentials right here.