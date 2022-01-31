Lamar Odom Teases Where He'd Like To See Khloe Kardashian

Lights, camera, action!

Former NBA baller Lamar Odom stunned the masses when he revealed that he would be joining the cast of "Celebrity Big Brother" Season 3. "My name is Lamar Odom [and] people may know me for winning two championships with the LA Lakers," he said in his intro for the reality game show (via TMZ). "They also may know me for marrying Khloe Kardashian. We had our own TV show. Our own reality show," he continued.

Upon revealing the big news, Lamar sat down with ET to discuss his plan of action to take home the W for the highly anticipated season. "I'm a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that's why I decided to be on the show," he explained. "I haven't watched a lot of the show, so I'm still learning about the show, but I'm definitely gonna win." Lamar added, "If I gotta get down — if my roommates are making me act ruthless, then you'll see a really ruthless side of me, but hopefully we won't have to see that side." There is one person that he does hope to see, however...