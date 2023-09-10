Is Martin Truex Jr Still Dating His Longtime Girlfriend Sherry Pollex?

The relationship between Martin Truex Jr. and longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex has been well-documented as, besides dating, the two worked together on charitable organizations. They met in 2005 as Truex's racing career was taking off, and Pollex was working in public relations for NASCAR. Once Truex and Pollex became an item, he moved out of an apartment he rented from his then-teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. and into her place. Eventually, they bought a home together in Mooresville, North Carolina, where Pollex opened a boutique shop.

In 2007, the NASCAR racer founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, a charitable organization aimed at helping children with cancer, with help from his girlfriend. Unfortunately, Pollex was diagnosed with ovarian cancer herself. "We were constantly running. I ran a business and Martin's foundation and travel full-time with him. I never stopped," Pollex told USA Today in 2014 after receiving her diagnosis.

Despite the devastating news, Truex and Pollex continued their work on and off the track. This led to the couple being named as co-recipients of the Myers Brothers Award in 2017. An award given to those who have given outstanding contributions to stock racing. "It's emotional for sure, especially when you start talking about what she's been through. It pulls at your heart strings," Truex said at the time, per NASCAR. Although they were beloved in the racing community, Truex and Pollex later decided to call it quits — stunning many.