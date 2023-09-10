The Bitter Ending To Brody Jenner And Spencer Pratt's Friendship
"The Hills" was one of the mid-2000s' biggest reality shows and the many juicy storylines gave viewers much water-cooler gossip to talk about. While a lot of the drama happened between the female cast members, fights between the bros on the show sometimes became the main event. Since coming on the show in Season 2 as Brody Jenner's friend, Spencer Pratt has played the villain — and was good at it. He and Jenner purposely sought out the women on the show in order to be cast and managed to get on "The Hills" when he started dating Heidi Montag, with the goal to "upstage" Lauren Conrad. "I was treating the show like a producer because I literally just made a show on FOX. I didn't know how to be on-camera talent," Spencer told Vice.
His and Montag's tumultuous relationship caused issues not only with each other, but with their co-stars as well. During Season 3, Conrad and Montag had a big falling out due to rumors of a sex tape of the "Laguna Beach" star and her ex-boyfriend, Jason Wahler. While the feud ended their friendship for good, it also somehow came between Pratt and Jenner's BFF status, and the two never regained their closeness again.
Spencer Pratt got mad that Brody Jenner sided with Lauren Conrad over the sex tape scandal
A lot of the drama in "The Hills" may have been fabricated, but the ending of Brody Jenner and Spencer Pratt's friendship was real. After Lauren Conrad accused Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt of being behind the alleged sex tape, Jenner started getting close to her, which his former friend did not like. By the time Season 3 had ended, Pratt and Jenner's friendship was dunzo. While filming Season 4 of "The Hills," Jenner told People (via Oh No They Didn't), "Obviously our friendship will never be the same as it was, but I've never had anything bad to say about him. I love Spencer and I always will as a friend." He added, "We're going to work on our friendship and hopefully, we'll get back to where we were. We're not back to being best buds and running around like we used to."
Jenner backed up Conrad yet again during a 2009 panel in Los Angeles. As reported by Today, the "Celebrate" author told fans that Pratt had admitted he had started the sex tape rumor. "We actually have it on tape. [Spencer] takes responsibility and apologizes for it," she shared. Jenner chimed in, "They knew they had spread the rumors ... they were plotting and scheming to point the fingers at everybody else when everybody knew it was them who did it." While the sex tape drama is long behind them, it seems as if Jenner and Pratt never regained their friendship despite the crystal-loving reality star's attempts.
Spencer Pratt and Brody Jenner's feud continued in The Hills: New Beginnings
Almost 10 years after "The Hills" ended, MTV gave Y2K fans a thrill when they came out with "The Hills: New Beginnings." Of course, the show wouldn't have been complete without Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, along with their frenemy, Brody Jenner. Although the cast was in their late 20s at the time, Pratt wanted to relive his glory days with Jenner and got upset when his former BFF wasn't partying as hard as he used to. Montag also shared that Pratt was upset that Jenner didn't visit when their baby was born.
It seems as if Pratt and Jenner's feud is not quite resolved since reuniting in "The Hills: New Beginnings." When asked by E! News who the biggest "mack" on the show was, Pratt shaded his frenemy and stated, "Brody Jenner is still the biggest mack on 'The Hills' ... currently." He then cheekily added, "Oh he's married, oh wait." As for the show getting canceled after two seasons, Jenner didn't mind one bit. "I was so stoked. To be honest, yeah. It just wasn't the same experience. It was very stressful. There was a lot of manipulation involved. It was just a lot," he told People. It may be the end of an era for "The Hills" fans — as well as Jenner and Pratt's friendship.