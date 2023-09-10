The Bitter Ending To Brody Jenner And Spencer Pratt's Friendship

A lot of the drama in "The Hills" may have been fabricated, but the ending of Brody Jenner and Spencer Pratt's friendship was real. After Lauren Conrad accused Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt of being behind the alleged sex tape, Jenner started getting close to her, which his former friend did not like. By the time Season 3 had ended, Pratt and Jenner's friendship was dunzo. While filming Season 4 of "The Hills," Jenner told People (via Oh No They Didn't), "Obviously our friendship will never be the same as it was, but I've never had anything bad to say about him. I love Spencer and I always will as a friend." He added, "We're going to work on our friendship and hopefully, we'll get back to where we were. We're not back to being best buds and running around like we used to."

Jenner backed up Conrad yet again during a 2009 panel in Los Angeles. As reported by Today, the "Celebrate" author told fans that Pratt had admitted he had started the sex tape rumor. "We actually have it on tape. [Spencer] takes responsibility and apologizes for it," she shared. Jenner chimed in, "They knew they had spread the rumors ... they were plotting and scheming to point the fingers at everybody else when everybody knew it was them who did it." While the sex tape drama is long behind them, it seems as if Jenner and Pratt never regained their friendship despite the crystal-loving reality star's attempts.