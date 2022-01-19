Heidi Montag Seemingly Teases Juicy Reason Behind The Hills Reboot Cancellation
Maybe the rest really has been written. "The Hills: New Beginnings" Season 3 has been canceled, as reported by Deadline. As you may recall, the inaugural season of the spin-off premiered in July 2019 and aimed to chronicle the lives of OG cast members Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, and Jason Wahler, as well as cast newbies Kaitlynn Carter, Brandon Thomas Lee, Ashley Wahler, and Jennifer Delgado, per People.
Unfortunately, filming the new offshoot has been no easy feat — especially in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I think that just immediately, it was super frustrating because we had been so excited to get going for Season 2 and we had a ton of really interesting developments," executive producer Alex Baskin lamented in an interview with Variety. "We were all bummed out because we were hitting our stride, and then we were sidelined for a while," he added. "The thing about this group is that there's always story in that the relationships are always changing anyway, so you can always pick back up — it's just at a different place."
But now it appears controversial cast member Heidi is hinting at a different reason for the show's demise and it's got everyone talking...
Heidi Montag seemingly blames 'rookies' for Season 3 getting the axe
Reality star Heidi Montag is spilling all the tea!
Prior to MTV confirming that the "The Hills: New Beginnings" Season 3 was getting the axe, Heidi took to her social media to drop a big ol' Easter egg. "End of a era... so thankful for the opportunity," she penned in a bombshell tweet on January 15. Alas, that was only the beginning. On January 17 she seemingly pointed her finger directly at newcomers of the show for the cancellation. "Awww when the rookies don't listen to the veterans...," she cryptically tweeted.
While many might be willing to chalk the mysterious tweets up to sheer coincidence, it appears the writing is on the wall. In July 2021 Heidi's husband Spencer Pratt (no shrinking violet in his own right) made headlines when he publicly aired out his grievances with his castmates on an episode of the "Unpopular" podcast. "It's not getting renewed, it's not even a maybe," Spencer told host Jacques Peterson matter of factly. "They would have to use another production company [because] this production company wouldn't even do it. They won't even mess with this cast, there's no way." But that's not all. During the public rant, Spencer also referred to his reality show colleagues as "boring" and "losers." YIKES. As the old song goes, breaking up is hard to do...