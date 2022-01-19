Heidi Montag Seemingly Teases Juicy Reason Behind The Hills Reboot Cancellation

Maybe the rest really has been written. "The Hills: New Beginnings" Season 3 has been canceled, as reported by Deadline. As you may recall, the inaugural season of the spin-off premiered in July 2019 and aimed to chronicle the lives of OG cast members Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, and Jason Wahler, as well as cast newbies Kaitlynn Carter, Brandon Thomas Lee, Ashley Wahler, and Jennifer Delgado, per People.

Unfortunately, filming the new offshoot has been no easy feat — especially in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I think that just immediately, it was super frustrating because we had been so excited to get going for Season 2 and we had a ton of really interesting developments," executive producer Alex Baskin lamented in an interview with Variety. "We were all bummed out because we were hitting our stride, and then we were sidelined for a while," he added. "The thing about this group is that there's always story in that the relationships are always changing anyway, so you can always pick back up — it's just at a different place."

But now it appears controversial cast member Heidi is hinting at a different reason for the show's demise and it's got everyone talking...