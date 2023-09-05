Matchmaker Tells Us Kylie & Timothée Are The REAL Deal After Steamy Concert Appearance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on serious PDA at a concert, which was surprising to many fans as speculation had swirled about their potential relationship. The two were romantically linked in April, and after Jenner's Range Rover was spotted outside Chalamet's home, a source for People confirmed the pair had been "hanging out." For months, not much was heard about their potential relationship, but in early August an insider confirmed to E! that Jenner and Chalamet were still an item.

Months later, the duo made their first public appearance together when they attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles on September 4. They were in the VIP section along with the reality star's sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, plus a slew of celebs including Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Adele, and Chalamet's "Dune" co-star Zendaya. Video obtained by TMZ showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder exchanging multiple kisses with Chalamet. In the footage, the actor was seen holding Kylie while they danced to Beyoncé's performance. Throughout the show, the pair not only swapped kisses but swapped positions. Kylie stood behind the "Bones and All" star, and wrapped her arms around him. Their hands were interlocked, and Chalamet held Kylie's hand close up to his mouth for an extended period.

A matchmaker expert spoke to Nicki Swift about the PDA. They broke down the body language of Kylie and Chalamet, and how it pointed to a real connection between the two.