Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Unexpected Romance Is Reportedly Nothing Serious

The new season of "The Kardashians" may have a new cameo, or at least we hope. Just months after Kylie Jenner reportedly ended things with former beau, Travis Scott, the makeup mogul has been connected to famed actor Timothée Chalamet.

In January 2023, the Kylie Cosmetics creator split from her longtime partner, Scott. A source revealed to Us Weekly, "Kylie and Travis are off again...This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again [and] off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents." However, because of the couple's history, many weren't sure they were officially done. That was until a new man entered Jenner's life.

In April 2023, an anonymous gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, posted about Jenner and Chalamet's reported romance, although nothing was confirmed. But that didn't stop the internet from going wild about the potential new couple and dating rumors quickly began swirling. Speculation about the budding romance only grew after TMZ captured photos of Jenner's car in the actor's driveway. And after tossing and turning as to whether the two celebrities are a couple, ET has confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet are, in fact, an item. But with the reality star's recent breakup and the actor's busy schedule, how serious is this relationship?