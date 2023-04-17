Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Unexpected Romance Is Reportedly Nothing Serious
The new season of "The Kardashians" may have a new cameo, or at least we hope. Just months after Kylie Jenner reportedly ended things with former beau, Travis Scott, the makeup mogul has been connected to famed actor Timothée Chalamet.
In January 2023, the Kylie Cosmetics creator split from her longtime partner, Scott. A source revealed to Us Weekly, "Kylie and Travis are off again...This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again [and] off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents." However, because of the couple's history, many weren't sure they were officially done. That was until a new man entered Jenner's life.
In April 2023, an anonymous gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, posted about Jenner and Chalamet's reported romance, although nothing was confirmed. But that didn't stop the internet from going wild about the potential new couple and dating rumors quickly began swirling. Speculation about the budding romance only grew after TMZ captured photos of Jenner's car in the actor's driveway. And after tossing and turning as to whether the two celebrities are a couple, ET has confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet are, in fact, an item. But with the reality star's recent breakup and the actor's busy schedule, how serious is this relationship?
Kylie Jenner is having fun with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner is taking a new approach when it comes to her romance with Timothée Chalamet. A source told ET the two celebrities are "keeping things casual" as they explore their new relationship. The source revealed, "It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes." Even in the brief moments they have shared, Chalamet seems to be bringing out a new side to the reality star. "It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships," the source added. "It's new and exciting for Kylie and she's having a lot of fun." Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has spoken about their romance.
As Coachella rolls around, celebrities are notorious for debuting relationships and rehashing past ones. Jenner's sister, Kendall Jenner, was just spotted at the festival with her rumored new beau, Bad Bunny. But unlike her sister, the makeup mogul has refrained from putting her and Chalamet's relationship on public display. The source told ET, "Kylie decided she didn't want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends." At this moment, the pair are taking things slow, but who knows? We always have weekend two of Coachella.