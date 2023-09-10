How Tyler Perry Discovered The Man Who Raised Him Wasn't His Biological Father

Tyler Perry — the creative visionary behind the popular "Madea" franchise and an impressive string of other hilarious, heartfelt movies and television shows — had an especially tragic childhood. During his early life, Perry suffered abuse from his father, Emmitt Perry Sr, with whom he shared an unhealthy dynamic. When speaking with People in 2019, Perry revealed that he didn't think he "ever felt safe or protected as a child" when discussing his physically abusive father.

Two years earlier, Perry appeared on "The Jess Cagle Interview" and shared that his father "had a lot of issues" (via People). He explained, "The thing that helped me get over it and still take care of him today is, I took a moment to find out more about him and his childhood and where he came from, and his was way more horrific than mine. So it kind of formed the person that he was." During the interview, Perry also revealed that he eventually forgave Perry Sr. and believes it opened up doors in his career. "I don't think it's any coincidence that the day I forgave him, not two weeks later the show ["I Know I've Been Changed"] began to have success," added Perry.

But in a twist of fate, Perry Sr. wasn't actually Perry's father — something he learned after taking a DNA test later in life.