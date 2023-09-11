Dwayne Johnson And His Daughter Simone Haven't Always Been Close

Remember in the hit Disney film, "The Game Plan," how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's character had no idea he had a kid and didn't know her quirks and personality? Well, the actor sort of experienced that in real life. Now, Dwayne always knew of the kids he had, but his relationship with his eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, hasn't always been strong.

Dwayne and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, welcomed Simone in August 2001, per People. From the moment she was born, the "Jumanji" actor wanted to give his little girl the best life he could. During an appearance on "Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast," he said, "When I held her when she was born, I held her in these two hands, and I said to her, 'I will always, always take care of you, for the rest of your life. You are safe.'" Although Dwayne and Garcia split in 2008, the couple moved forward with joint custody of Simone, according to TMZ. However, People reports that Simone spent most of her life in Florida, where she was born.

Dwayne has hinted that the two dealt with some issues. He told Oprah, "Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I've realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love. Not success, not fame, not anything else but, 'I'm always here for you. I love you.'" The two have developed a strong connection, but it turns out it hasn't always been that way.