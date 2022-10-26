Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Officially Makes Her WWE Entrance

They say that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and that's certainly the case with Simone Alexandra Johnson. There's no doubt that the athlete is a daddy's girl, but who wouldn't be, given who her father is. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter is taking a page out of her famous dad's playbook and going full face in the ring. Simone is Dwayne's daughter from his first marriage to Dany Garcia. Per Closer Weekly, he has another two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Johnson, with his second wife, Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne has opened up about his fractured relationship with his dad, who died in January 2020 at age 75. During NBC's TCA press tour (via People), he admitted his bond with Rocky Johnson was "incredibly complicated" and "fueled by tough love." Dwayne's relationship with his own kids is the exact opposite. Despite being a testosterone-fueled wrestler, it'd be impossible for him to love his girls and his role as their dad any more than he does.

"I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had," Dwanye shared in a 2020 "Oprah Masterclass" episode. "When I held [Simone] when she was born, I held her in these two hands, and I said to her, 'I will always, always take care of you for the rest of your life. You are safe.'" However, Simone's big enough to take care of herself now. And It's just as well, because Johnson's daughter has officially made her WWE entrance.