Is Dwayne Johnson Still Considering Running For President?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known to have many talents, but does he have what it takes to be the next President of the United States of America? During a 2021 interview on the "Sunday Sitdown," Johnson hinted that he would possibly take a shot at running for the big job if that's what the general public wanted. "I have a goal and an interest and an ambition to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that," the actor told host Willie Geist. "If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I'm going to consider it," he added.

Johnson announcing that he would entertain the idea comes as no shock considering it wouldn't be the first time someone famous attempted to do the same. According to BBC, rapper Kanye "Ye" West managed to run for president in 2020 and although his name only appeared on the ballot in 12 states, he still brought in about 60,000 votes in total. Although he didn't even come close to residing in the White House, Johnson on the hand received a lot more support from Americans. A poll published by Piplsay suggested that 46 percent of Americans would be open to the idea of the former wrestler running the country (via Newsweek).

However, as election season quickly approaches, Johnson weighed in on whether or not we can expect him on the upcoming ballot.