The Most Awkward Live Interviews Ever

It's not often that we get a glimpse into celebrities' personal lives — although it doesn't stop us from trying. Whether it's who they're really dating or their favorite cereal, being in the spotlight somehow makes every aspect of an A-lister's life a topic of public interest. While some stars are an open book, others are more guarded regarding what they disclose to the rest of the world. Putting the rich and famous on a pedestal may make us think we have the right to know their personal life, but sometimes celebrities are quick to remind us that they are entitled to their privacy as well.

As much as inquiring minds would like to know all the salacious details of some of our favorite celebrities' secrets, everyone has their limit. Many of those limits have been crossed, however, when talk show hosts and journalists have asked the questions many of us would be afraid to (or would never think twice about asking).

While the "Me Too" movement shifted the tides in pop culture and made many people think twice about what is appropriate in today's society, there's a vault of celebrity interviews where hosts were not as well-informed. And it isn't just women subjected to the prying minds of television hosts and journalists — many male celebrities have stormed out of interviews over uncomfortable questions, too. In no particular order, we're breaking down the most awkward live interviews ever.