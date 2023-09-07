Who Is Alex Rodriguez's Fitness Influencer Girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro?

If it feels like 2002 again, that's because Jennifer Lopez's love life has once again been front and center in the media. But around the same time she was breaking the Internet as the better half of Bennifer 2.0, her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez made headlines of his own — first for his breakup with J.Lo and then for moving on with other women. After splitting from J.Lo, A.Rod dated model Kathryne Padgett circa June 2022. At the time, People reported that they were "casually dating" and the pair were just "having fun." By September, the summer of love was over. "They're good friends — they're just each single. They broke up, but they're super tight. It's all good," a source told People.

Page Six was the first to note when the star MLB player found love again with a fitness influencer named Jaclyn Cordeiro. Emphasis on the fitness part because it's apparently a big point of connection for the couple. "She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," an insider dished to People. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and bodybuilding." While all we got from Page Six was that Rodriguez and Cordeiro were "enjoying spending time [together]," they are still a couple as of this writing. That likely says a lot about A.Rod's level of commitment to Cordeiro, so what do we really know about the woman who has (newly) captured his heart?