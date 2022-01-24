Is Alex Rodriguez Dating Someone New?

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez made headlines when the couple announced they called off their engagement and broke up. "When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together," a source told Entertainment Tonight about Rodriguez in June 2021. But, of course, Lopez had famously moved on quickly with her former flame, Ben Affleck. In the following months, the former New York Yankee was spotted with various women. "He is friends with a lot of women," another source told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. That did not mean A-Rod was on the market. "He isn't going to be dating for a while," the source added.

In July 2021, Rodriguez was photographed living his best life on his yacht in St. Tropez alongside an assortment of women rocking bikinis, per the Daily Mail. Reportedly, the baseball slugger was "doing great" at the time as he celebrated his birthday with family and friends, per People.

One of the women spotted on Rodriguez's European sojourn was NFL reporter Melanie Collins. The duo were photographed eating lunch next to each other, and speculation formed that the they could be dating — although it turned out that Rodriguez and Collins were just friends, per Page Six. But now, A-Rod is romantically linked to another woman, as the pair spent a weekend together at a couple high-profile events.