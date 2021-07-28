Why Alex Rodriguez's Birthday Celebration Is Raising Eyebrows

Jenny was just around the block — or next boat if we're being specific — when Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 46th birthday. The former MLB player has spent the past week partying in St. Tropez, per Vulture — the very vacation hotspot his ex Jennifer Lopez has also been seen sunning in. Not only did Lopez celebrate her own birthday there, but she also publicly toasted to a new relationship. The internet certainly got loud when Lopez uploaded a slew of Instagram shots on July 24, not only showing off her impressive bikini bod — but also sharing a steamy kiss with her officially confirmed beau Ben Affleck. While it's likely Rodriguez has seen Lopez's latest posts (the pair still follow each other on Instagram), he doesn't seem to be overly phased they're in the same town.

A few days later, Rodriguez shared his own Instagram birthday post, writing how "grateful" he was to celebrate with family and friends. Accompanied by a number of pictures, including one with a private jet, Rodriguez wrote, "I couldn't ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll. Here's to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all!"

While it seems like a mere coincidence that Rodriguez and Lopez are both celebrating in the South of France, or that Rodrigeuz perhaps can get a second look at his competition, think again. A source is saying their both being in France was actually ... on purpose. What?