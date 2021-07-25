Jennifer Lopez Just Set The Internet On Fire. Here's How

Jennifer Lopez never ceases to amaze us. She made endless headlines thanks to her relationship with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. However, on April 15, they announced via TODAY that they were calling it quits.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and Rodriguez wrote. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

On April 30, Lopez was spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck and the world stopped. The juicy deets came thanks to Page Six and an insider told the outlet that the duo "are friends ... they've never not been." But, of course, things didn't just stop at friendship and we are all being treated to the resurgence of the Bennifer era. And now, life has become even more exciting thanks to a tweet from Lopez. Here's what went down.