Jennifer Lopez Just Set The Internet On Fire. Here's How
Jennifer Lopez never ceases to amaze us. She made endless headlines thanks to her relationship with former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. However, on April 15, they announced via TODAY that they were calling it quits.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," Lopez and Rodriguez wrote. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
On April 30, Lopez was spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck and the world stopped. The juicy deets came thanks to Page Six and an insider told the outlet that the duo "are friends ... they've never not been." But, of course, things didn't just stop at friendship and we are all being treated to the resurgence of the Bennifer era. And now, life has become even more exciting thanks to a tweet from Lopez. Here's what went down.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a big smooch on social media
You wouldn't know it by looking at her, but Jennifer Lopez turned 52 on July 24. In honor of the big birthday, Lopez shared four photos to Twitter and Instagram and we have collectively passed out. "5 2 ... what it do," Lopez tweeted, adding a heart emoji. While three of the four photos featured Lopez looking amazing in a bikini, a beach kimono, and a green hat, the fourth photo was of Lopez kissing Ben Affleck.
Twitter lost its mind, as we all guessed it would. Many were stoked at the sight. "Real love doesn't go away with time," one fan wrote. "OMG BENNIFER IS BACK! Happy bday Queen! Enjoy your day," another tweeted. Another person captured the shift in cultural interest in Lopez and Affleck over the years by saying, "Do you remember when Jlo was Ben Affleck's girlfriend? Well now Ben Is Jlo's boyfriend!"
Others had some criticism for the pair, considering Affleck was dating Ana de Armas, from whom he split in January 2021, according to Hello! But, of course, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a thing of the past. Perhaps those relationships fizzled so Lopez and Affleck could sizzle once again. All we know is that, for now, we are looking to the future.