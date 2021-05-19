How Does Jennifer Lopez Really Feel About Things With Ben Affleck?

It looks like "Bennifer" is back — and it almost feels like the world is too, thanks to this early 2000s relationship reboot. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been causing a media frenzy in 2021 with their rumored rekindled romance following the superstar's split to pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez. According to Us Weekly, shortly after ending her two-year-long engagement to A-Rod, Affleck was back in the picture, big time.

The term "Bennifer" was coined back in the early aughts when J.Lo and Affleck were first an item. In 2002, the couple started dating after meeting on the set of the blockbuster-bust film Gigli, via Us Weekly. While their film was a flop, their relationship took the world by storm up until they called off their engagement in 2004. However, despite the pair calling it quits, it appears that the former flames always remained in touch and on good terms. So much so, that Affleck was one of the first to be spotted with the "Get Loud" singer following her split to A. Rod — which, of course, caused romance rumors and tabloids to swirl.

Now, per People, it's been confirmed that the old flames are "still going strong with their reunion." But how strong is the new and improved Bennifer relationship? A source close to Lopez spilled the tea on where she stands in the rekindled romance. Keep reading to find out how she feels about giving Affleck another try.