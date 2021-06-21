Here's How Alex Rodriguez Just Got Closer To Jennifer Lopez

It hasn't been the best year romantically for former baseball pro Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez. In March 2019, A-Rod and singer-actor-dancer Jennifer Lopez decided to take their romance to the next level by getting engaged — but that all came crashing down this April when the two announced that they had decided to end their four-year relationship, according to Today.

Since his breakup with J.Lo, Rodriguez just hasn't been the same. The athlete-turned-businessman, in particular, seems to be the one who's mourning the end of the relationship the most.

Soon after the split, Rodriguez posted sad videos to his Instagram Stories, sharing his feelings with photos of him and Lopez to the tune of Coldplay's "Fix You." A-Rod was definitely going through it, and it doesn't help that Lopez is now in some kind of entanglement with her other ex-fiance, Batman himself, Ben Affleck. While their relationship has been over for months now, Rodriguez just got closer to the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer. But how? Read on to find out!