The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U

It's safe to say 2021 has been Olivia Rodrigo's year thus far. In just a few short months, the talented singer not only became a household name, but she's basically the music industry's favorite new pop star. Not to mention her debut single, "Driver's License," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her one of the youngest artists to ever top it. (Others include Billie Eilish with "Bad Guy" in 2019 and Lorde with "Royals" in 2013). The track become an overnight success and the talk of the town — particularly because many theorized it was about Rodrigo's rumored ex and "High School Musical" co-star, Joshua Bassett.

Though she never confirmed the inspiration behind the song, Rodrigo's narrative continued on her second single "Deja Vu" and now, once again, on the third single off her upcoming debut album "Sour" called "Good 4 U." The track, just like her previous ones, explores the complex feelings one feels after a breakup — except it sounds like a combination of Paramore's "Misery Business" and Taylor Swift's "1989" with some Lorde vibes sprinkled on top.

Keep scrolling to find out the real meaning behind Rodrigo's latest breakup anthem, "Good 4 U."