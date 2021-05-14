The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U
It's safe to say 2021 has been Olivia Rodrigo's year thus far. In just a few short months, the talented singer not only became a household name, but she's basically the music industry's favorite new pop star. Not to mention her debut single, "Driver's License," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her one of the youngest artists to ever top it. (Others include Billie Eilish with "Bad Guy" in 2019 and Lorde with "Royals" in 2013). The track become an overnight success and the talk of the town — particularly because many theorized it was about Rodrigo's rumored ex and "High School Musical" co-star, Joshua Bassett.
Though she never confirmed the inspiration behind the song, Rodrigo's narrative continued on her second single "Deja Vu" and now, once again, on the third single off her upcoming debut album "Sour" called "Good 4 U." The track, just like her previous ones, explores the complex feelings one feels after a breakup — except it sounds like a combination of Paramore's "Misery Business" and Taylor Swift's "1989" with some Lorde vibes sprinkled on top.
Keep scrolling to find out the real meaning behind Rodrigo's latest breakup anthem, "Good 4 U."
Fans are convinced Good 4 U is about Joshua
After the success of "Driver's License," Olivia Rodrigo told Billboard that she doesn't want to be known as the person who only writes breakup songs. "At first I was like, 'I don't want to do this. I don't want to be pigeonholed,'" she explained. However, based on her experience, the singer felt like she had to write from the heart and heartbreak was what she was feeling. She continued, "I'm a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth."
Unfortunately, this means that fans are going to speculate who all her breakup songs are about. Case in point: Rodrigo's new track "Good 4 U," which many are already assuming is about Joshua Bassett, the actor who allegedly broke her heart after getting into a relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. Based on the song's lyrics, it's understandable why fans would jump to this conclusion. In it, she sings, (per Genius), "Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily / You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks / Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?"
Obviously, social media users have their theories. "Olivia Rodrigo gonna tear Joshua Basset a new one all mf year," one person wrote. Another added, "Damn Joshua i didn't know u hurt Olivia that bad but bro, she giving us Paramore bops." Meanwhile, it's important to note this song could be about anyone or no one at all...