What's Really Going On With Alex Rodriguez And His Ex-Wife After Jennifer Lopez Split

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's once loved-up romance didn't exactly end too well. The two made no secret of their relationship during their four years together, but officially called off their engagement when they told Today on April 15 that they'd decided they would be "better as friends."

Lopez then had the world transfixed when she was spotted hanging out with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck at the end of April and the two have continued to make it pretty clear they're very much back on after previously calling off their engagement in 2004. Though they're still yet to speak publicly about their reconciliation, on June 13 they made it pretty clear where they stand when kissing pictures surfaced while the two dined with Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, and her sister, Linda Lopez (via Page Six).

For a minute, it seemed as though Lopez may not have been the only one taking a look back at her dating history, either. Rodriguez had some fans questioning if he too was reconciling with an ex after he shared updates to Instagram on June 12 with his former wife and the mother of his two daughters, Cynthia Scurtis at the gym. One Instagram Stories upload even showed Scurtis wrapping ice around his leg as he called her "a world class mommy."

But what's really going on between Rodriguez and Scurtis in the wake of their 2008 divorce? Scroll on for what you need to know.