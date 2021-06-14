What Alex Rodriguez Just Called His Ex-Wife

It seems like Jennifer Lopez isn't the only one who's friendly with her exes! Alex Rodriguez just had something to say about his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his two daughters.

Rodriguez has pretty much dominated the headlines so far in 2021 after fans stayed glued to gossip columns for the latest on his romance with Jennifer Lopez. The two were very public about their relationship since they started dating in 2017 — but it all very much came crashing down in 2021.

Rumors of trouble in paradise began to swirl in January when A-Rod was linked to "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, something he denied. In March it was widely reported Rodriguez and Lopez has called it quits, but they denied those claims and said in a statement they were "working through some things" (via People).

That didn't last too long though, as the former fiancés officially called it quits in April. Lopez moved on pretty quickly to one of her most famous exes and has been spotted all over the U.S. with Ben Affleck, who she previously dated from 2002 and 2004. The two even got engaged in 2003.

Since then, Bennifer 2.0 has dominated the headlines and fans have been desperate for Rodriguez's take on it all. When quizzed on the new couple by Page Six, he simply replied, "Go Yankees!" (Affleck is notoriously a big Boston Red Sox fan).

Rodriguez is now spending some time with his own ex, though...