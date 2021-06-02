Are Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Really Taking Their New Relationship Seriously?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be the real deal. While many fans have been wondering if the former lovers may have been putting on a show as part of a PR stunt following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez back in mid-April, it looks like she and Affleck may actually be rekindling their 17-year-old love. Despite remaining friends over the years, the two reconnected on a different level while Lopez was in the Dominican Republic filming "Shotgun Wedding," according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Lopez and Affleck had been exchanging emails, or "love letters" as TMZ called them, and things escalated from there.

Since Lopez's return to The States, she has spent quite a bit of quality time with Affleck. The two enjoyed "several days" in Montana together before Mother's Day, according to People magazine. They've also hung out in Los Angeles, and they were spotted together at Lopez's house in Miami, according to Page Six. On May 31, the actors were caught cuddling up to one another during a night out in Hollywood. Page Six shared the paparazzi pics that showed the two walking arm-in-arm to their dinner date; they tried Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant at the Pendry Hotel. Since it's apparent that Lopez and Affleck are back on — at least in some capacity — fans find themselves wondering how seriously they are taking their relationship. Keep reading to find out.