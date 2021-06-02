Are Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Really Taking Their New Relationship Seriously?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be the real deal. While many fans have been wondering if the former lovers may have been putting on a show as part of a PR stunt following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez back in mid-April, it looks like she and Affleck may actually be rekindling their 17-year-old love. Despite remaining friends over the years, the two reconnected on a different level while Lopez was in the Dominican Republic filming "Shotgun Wedding," according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Lopez and Affleck had been exchanging emails, or "love letters" as TMZ called them, and things escalated from there.
Since Lopez's return to The States, she has spent quite a bit of quality time with Affleck. The two enjoyed "several days" in Montana together before Mother's Day, according to People magazine. They've also hung out in Los Angeles, and they were spotted together at Lopez's house in Miami, according to Page Six. On May 31, the actors were caught cuddling up to one another during a night out in Hollywood. Page Six shared the paparazzi pics that showed the two walking arm-in-arm to their dinner date; they tried Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant at the Pendry Hotel. Since it's apparent that Lopez and Affleck are back on — at least in some capacity — fans find themselves wondering how seriously they are taking their relationship. Keep reading to find out.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are 'very happy together'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are both working parents, who are trying to navigate their on-again relationship. For this reason, they have been forced to travel quite a bit to see each other; Affleck is based in Los Angeles and Lopez is in Miami. However, a source told People magazine that they are trying to make things work. "They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are very happy together," the source shared. People's source also said that the two actors are "slowly starting to talk about the future," which is surely exciting for any Bennifer fan!
When it comes to whether or not Lopez and Affleck are serious, the source told People that "this is not a casual relationship," and that the two "are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting." If this turns out to be the case, it seems that they might look at one another as "the one that got away." Now that they are both single (Affleck split from Ana de Armas in January, according to People), and they've both grown into different people, perhaps the time has come for them to work things out.