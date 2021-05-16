Is This The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Hanging Out?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hanging out together since Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez in mid-April. It all started when Affleck was spotted in a white Cadillac Escalade that belonged to Lopez. A source confirmed the two had been seeing each other, telling Page Six that "security picks [Affleck] up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house." At the time, the former couple was said to be "just friends," according to Entertainment Tonight, but a May getaway to Montana has fans thinking there's more to it. Since Lopez and Affleck returned to California, many can't help but wonder when they will meet again.

A source told People magazine that J-Lo "is in touch with Ben every day," and that the two are "making plans to see each other. The source also said that "Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben." It has been said that the mother of two has kept in touch with Affleck over the years, since the two broke off their engagement back in 2004. And while Affleck may be the perfect distraction for the "Jenny From the Block" singer following her recent breakup, there actually may be more to it. Keep reading to find out why Lopez and Affleck's recent reunion may have been a long time coming.