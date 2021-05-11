The Truth About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Trip To Montana

Brace yourselves, Bennifer stans! In the famous words of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, "it's all happening" — and by "all" we mean a possible reconciliation between the formerly engaged celeb couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

On the heels of Jennifer Lopez's highly publicized split from former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, many fell asleep at night wishing upon a tiny star that someway, somehow former flames Lopez and Affleck would find their way back to one another. Welp, it appears those romantic hopefuls may have finally got their wish.

As reported by Page Six, the duo was caught returning to Los Angeles via a private jet after spending what some can only presume was a romantic getaway in Montana. But hey, don't take our word for it — according to the posh Yellowstone Club's website their resort provides the "perfect backdrop" for a "romantic trip."

So what's the truth about J Lo and Affleck's romp to Big Sky Country? Keep reading after the jump to find out!