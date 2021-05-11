The Truth About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Trip To Montana
Brace yourselves, Bennifer stans! In the famous words of Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, "it's all happening" — and by "all" we mean a possible reconciliation between the formerly engaged celeb couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
On the heels of Jennifer Lopez's highly publicized split from former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, many fell asleep at night wishing upon a tiny star that someway, somehow former flames Lopez and Affleck would find their way back to one another. Welp, it appears those romantic hopefuls may have finally got their wish.
As reported by Page Six, the duo was caught returning to Los Angeles via a private jet after spending what some can only presume was a romantic getaway in Montana. But hey, don't take our word for it — according to the posh Yellowstone Club's website their resort provides the "perfect backdrop" for a "romantic trip."
So what's the truth about J Lo and Affleck's romp to Big Sky Country? Keep reading after the jump to find out!
Ben Affleck reportedly pulled out all of the stops for the getaway
According to Page Six, it was Ben Affleck that planned the lavish jaunt for both he and Jennifer Lopez — complete with their own private home and chef. "The ski season has just ended at Yellowstone, so it was quieter and provided the perfect backdrop for a romantic trip where they could spend time alone," a source divulged. The source also claimed that the pair spent most of their time frequenting the pools and hot tubs but also made time to attend a party together.
It's reported that Affleck owns property at the Yellowstone Club, an establishment that hosts big-time names like Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates, Justin Timberlake, and Tom Brady. Rest assured, with high rollers like that it's a given that you gotta pay to play at this exclusive club. Per Business Insider, property can range anywhere from $2 million to $25 million and with membership club fees beginning at $300K. Sheesh!
Only time will tell whether or not this getaway was just an impromptu fling or perhaps something more. Still, one source maintains that the friendship that these two share is tried and true. "They are friends ... they've never not been," a source declared.