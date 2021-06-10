Inside The Serious Conversation Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Had About Their Future

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have apparently rekindled their 17-year-old romance, and the two have been trying to figure out how to make things work this go around. With Affleck living in Los Angeles and Lopez in Miami, the long distance thing has been a bit of an issue, but a source told People, "they are having fun and want to spend as much time together as possible," and that "they will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work."

Of course, Affleck and Lopez are trying to make sure they don't repeat the mistakes that caused their initial split back in 2004. The pair had planned a wedding for September 2003 in Santa Barbara, California, but called off the ceremony "due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding," according to People. That excessive media attention has also long been blamed for the couple's split which followed shortly after. "Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy," J-Lo's rep said at the time. Meanwhile, a rep for Affleck refused to answer personal questions about his personal life. "We don't want to get dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It's not happening from our side," the rep stated.

Now that Affleck and Lopez are dating again, there are things that they know they want to do differently to preserve what they have. Keep reading to find out about their latest serious conversation.