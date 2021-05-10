What Jennifer Lopez's Friends Think Of Her Reunion With Ben Affleck

Following the wild ride that was the year 2020, it's hard to feel genuinely surprised by anything anymore. Even so, the possible reconnection of ex-fiancés Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has thrown plenty of folks for a loop. Lopez was fresh from a breakup with her fiancé of two years Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was fresh off an undated viral video of himself asking a woman why she unmatched him on the dating app Raya. No one was expecting a Bennifer reboot.

Nevertheless, according to Us Weekly, Affleck was spotted at Lopez's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions following her breakup with Rodriguez. And the pair even spent several days together in Montana over Mother's Day weekend.

Maybe Lopez is turning to the familiar arms of an ex in order to help cope with a difficult breakup. (Who among us hasn't?) But then again, could it be something more? Here's what her friends have to say.