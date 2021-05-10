What Jennifer Lopez's Friends Think Of Her Reunion With Ben Affleck
Following the wild ride that was the year 2020, it's hard to feel genuinely surprised by anything anymore. Even so, the possible reconnection of ex-fiancés Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has thrown plenty of folks for a loop. Lopez was fresh from a breakup with her fiancé of two years Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was fresh off an undated viral video of himself asking a woman why she unmatched him on the dating app Raya. No one was expecting a Bennifer reboot.
Nevertheless, according to Us Weekly, Affleck was spotted at Lopez's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions following her breakup with Rodriguez. And the pair even spent several days together in Montana over Mother's Day weekend.
Maybe Lopez is turning to the familiar arms of an ex in order to help cope with a difficult breakup. (Who among us hasn't?) But then again, could it be something more? Here's what her friends have to say.
Maybe Bennifer never really left
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their romance 17 years after ending their engagement may have come as a surprise to all of us, but J.Lo's friends don't seem quite as shocked. Lopez and Affleck have "always loved each other," a source close to Lopez told Us Weekly, and added, "People close to her won't be surprised if they end up together."
According to a second pal, the two have always stayed friends, and after sparks flew following a "heart-to-heart," their relationship has begun to progress beyond friendship.
As a matter of fact, sources have been talking about Lopez and Affleck's long-standing strong connection for a while. "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told People on May 10. And according to another, "They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other." And perhaps no one is as excited about the pair getting back together than the internet.