Katy Perry's Sneaky Tribute To Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Has Fans Freaking Out

It looks like Katy Perry is here for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance. While the mother of one shared photos from her romantic Italian getaway with fiance Orlando Bloom via Instagram on June 16, fans were quick to notice a screenshot of Bennifer's viral makeout video buried between photos from the "American Idol" judge's vacation.

Simply captioning the telling montage with a spaghetti emoji, her fans took to the comments to echo in her apparent support for the beloved duo. "OMG the Bennifer pic. I screamed Katy," one person wrote, while another added, "Dying with the Jlo+Ben photo!!!" Although some people appreciated Perry's sneaky nod to the pair, others found her picture to be a little off base.

"What the random," another user commented, adding, "the bennifer pic." Someone else asked the singer, "Katy what are you doing with the Jlo and Ben pic?" While her cheers for the couple may have come from left field, she clearly is just as thrilled by their reunion as we are.

