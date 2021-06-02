Katy Perry Talks The 'Unconditional' Love She Has With Orlando Bloom

Pop singer Katy Perry has graced L'Officiel USA's latest cover and looks nothing short of stunning, unsurprisingly.

The "Never Really Over" hitmaker was captured close-up and wowed fans in a brown, leather coat. Perry is known for reinventing her image and rocked wavy blonde locks for the occasion. She accessorized with stud earrings and gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted. The award-winning star shared the snapshot to her Instagram page, which certainly didn't go unnoticed by her huge 121 million following. In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 727,000 likes and over 4,800 comments.

During the publication's interview, Perry discussed her upcoming Las Vegas residency, "Play," at the Resorts World Las Vegas. Even though it will be the first time she will be performing a concert since the pandemic, she doesn't seem to be nervous about it all. "I know that when I go back on the stage, I'm going to do my best and give it my all as I always do with my projects," Perry said. "I've been professionally busy since I was 13, and now I've really stopped to smell the roses."

Last year, Perry started a family with her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, and also opened up about their wholesome relationship. Keep reading to find out more.