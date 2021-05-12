Inside Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, And Luke Bryan's Las Vegas Residencies
It seems live music is slowly but surely making a return. With that said, it appears the place to be will be Las Vegas as in May they have announced some new residencies featuring ultra-famous faces.
Powerhouse vocalist Celine Dion is no stranger to Vegas and is known for her show-stopping shows in Sin City. As previously reported by Global News, she performed 1,141 concerts over 16 years at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, per The Hollywood Reporter. Her two residencies — "A New Day" and "Celine" — grossed an astonishing $681.3 million after selling more than 4.5 million tickets, per Billboard. With that money like that rolling in, it comes as no surprise that Dion will be returning with another residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to USA Today, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker will kick off her shows on November 5. "We have an amazing opportunity to start in a brand-new place. I haven't seen it in person yet, but this theater is state of the art and all the technology is the crème de la crème," she told USA Today, adding, "Everybody is super excited and we're all working really hard."
Dion is not the only megastar who will be embarking on shows at the same venue — keep reading to find out more the upcoming acts.
A whole range of A-listers are joining Celine Dion
It's safe to say pop icon Katy Perry will be "Waking Up in Vegas" as she too will be performing in her own residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The "I Kissed A Girl" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans. "It's a TRIP to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening December 29, 2021 at The Theatre @resortsworldlv," she captioned her post, adding, "Everything you need to know about tickets is at the link in bio. GET PSYCHED‼️ #KATYPERRYPLAY."
Joining Katy and Dion is "American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood. "It's happening! I'm headed to Las Vegas to kick off my first residency, #REFLECTION at The Theatre at @ResortsWorldLV on December 1!" she wrote on Instagram. The fourth and final act confirmed is Luke Bryan. The singer's residency will kick off in February 2021. "We're looking forward to putting on a unique show at The @rwlvtheatre! I'm already working on ideas and can't wait to play for you on this new playground where I can create a fun and high energy experience," he told his Instagram followers.
Tickets for all of the shows will go for sale on May 24, according to USA Today.