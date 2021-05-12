Inside Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, And Luke Bryan's Las Vegas Residencies

It seems live music is slowly but surely making a return. With that said, it appears the place to be will be Las Vegas as in May they have announced some new residencies featuring ultra-famous faces.

Powerhouse vocalist Celine Dion is no stranger to Vegas and is known for her show-stopping shows in Sin City. As previously reported by Global News, she performed 1,141 concerts over 16 years at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, per The Hollywood Reporter. Her two residencies — "A New Day" and "Celine" — grossed an astonishing $681.3 million after selling more than 4.5 million tickets, per Billboard. With that money like that rolling in, it comes as no surprise that Dion will be returning with another residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to USA Today, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker will kick off her shows on November 5. "We have an amazing opportunity to start in a brand-new place. I haven't seen it in person yet, but this theater is state of the art and all the technology is the crème de la crème," she told USA Today, adding, "Everybody is super excited and we're all working really hard."

Dion is not the only megastar who will be embarking on shows at the same venue — keep reading to find out more the upcoming acts.