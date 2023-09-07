Kourtney Kardashian Recovers After Fetal Surgery That Saved Baby's Life
It's been a whirlwind few days for the entire Kardashian-Barker family. On September 6, Kourtney Kardashian Barker took to her Instagram account and revealed that she had undergone an "urgent fetal surgery" to save the life of her and Travis Barker's unborn child. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she began the lengthy post, along with a black and white photo of the couple clutching their hands together on a hospital bed. She then went on to thank her husband and father of her unborn child, Barker, and her famous mother and momager, Kris Jenner, for being there for her during her time of need. "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she declared.
Meanwhile, Barker took to Twitter to update concerned fans. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," he penned in the tweet. As you may recall, Kravis fans and stans' antennas immediately went up on September 1 when Blink-182 abruptly announced via their official Instagram Story that drummer, Barker, would be returning home to the United States and that the band was postponing their tour dates "due to an urgent family matter."
And Kravis baby makes seven
The public first learned that newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker were pregnant with their first child together during a June 16 Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. While Barker was performing on stage, Kardashian paid homage to the band's 1999 "All The Small Things" music video and jumped up and down in the crowd while holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." As one can imagine, the crowd went wild, and Barker immediately rushed off stage to embrace his wife.
Then, on June 24, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy when they posted a joint video of an over-the-top at-home gender reveal party, complete with bright blue streamers floating in the wind. The new bundle of joy and tiebreaker will bring the married couple's combined brood to a grand total of seven — four boys and three girls. Alexa, please play "The Brady Bunch" theme song by Sherwood Schwartz.