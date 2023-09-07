Kourtney Kardashian Recovers After Fetal Surgery That Saved Baby's Life

It's been a whirlwind few days for the entire Kardashian-Barker family. On September 6, Kourtney Kardashian Barker took to her Instagram account and revealed that she had undergone an "urgent fetal surgery" to save the life of her and Travis Barker's unborn child. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she began the lengthy post, along with a black and white photo of the couple clutching their hands together on a hospital bed. She then went on to thank her husband and father of her unborn child, Barker, and her famous mother and momager, Kris Jenner, for being there for her during her time of need. "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she declared.

Meanwhile, Barker took to Twitter to update concerned fans. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday," he penned in the tweet. As you may recall, Kravis fans and stans' antennas immediately went up on September 1 when Blink-182 abruptly announced via their official Instagram Story that drummer, Barker, would be returning home to the United States and that the band was postponing their tour dates "due to an urgent family matter."