Kourtney Kardashian Is Officially Using A New Name

Kourtney Kardashian is fully embracing life as Travis Barker's wife — and that warrants an Instagram name change! As of May 23, Us Weekly reports that the Poosh founder changed her name on social media to Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The move follows in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, who previously changed her moniker on social media to "Kim Kardashian West" after she wed Kanye "Ye" West. However, with her divorce finalized, Kim is back to her maiden name, per Elite Daily.

By all accounts, Kourtney is over the moon to be married to Barker. "I feel like I'm living in a fairy tale," she said on an episode of "The Kardashians" (via Us Weekly). "I couldn't have dreamed of anything more perfect. I've never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis, and until this relationship." In fact, Kourtney is so proud that she's been flaunting her new name all over social media. The bride posted to her Instagram Stories (via The Independent) to show off her new initials, "KKB," which were stitched into her veil. The gown was just one of many looks that Kourtney wore during the festivities, as E! News reported that she and Barker changed into Mr. and Mrs. Barker jackets at the after-party. Kourtney then topped things off with an Instagram post that showed the happy couple beaming at the altar, captioning it, "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker." Safe to say, this is one very happy Mrs. Barker.