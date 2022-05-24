Kourtney Kardashian Is Officially Using A New Name
Anyone who's been "Keeping Up" knows that Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy over the weekend — and it was every bit as lavish as you might expect. Per People, the bride wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana corset wedding dress, complete with a floor-length veil that featured an embroidered visage of the Virgin Mary. Meanwhile, Barker matched his wife in a chic Dolce & Gabbana tux. It seemed as though Dolce & Gabbana was a family affair, as fashion house founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce told Business of Fashion they were "hosting this happy event." From Kris Jenner's ethereal, feathered D&G gown, to Khloé Kardashian's golden crown and Kim Kardashian's dramatic, sheer gown with oversized cross jewelry, there was certainly no shortage of high-fashion moments.
But fashion was only the tip of the iceberg. To celebrate their third wedding — following an impromptu Las Vegas marriage and a courthouse ceremony — Kourtney and Barker spared no expense. The wedding itself was held at the historic Castello Brown, which boasted stunning views of the Portofino harbor, according to WWD. While intimate, the nuptials were packed with A-listers including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Devin Booker, Stephanie Shepherd, and TikToker Lil Huddy, plus Barker's bandmate Mark Hoppus. Following the ceremony, the guests grooved to celebrity performances from opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Machine Gun Kelly. And now that the wedding is behind her, Kourtney has wasted no time in showing the world how proud she is to be Barker's wife.
Kourtney Kardashian is Mrs. Barker
Kourtney Kardashian is fully embracing life as Travis Barker's wife — and that warrants an Instagram name change! As of May 23, Us Weekly reports that the Poosh founder changed her name on social media to Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The move follows in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, who previously changed her moniker on social media to "Kim Kardashian West" after she wed Kanye "Ye" West. However, with her divorce finalized, Kim is back to her maiden name, per Elite Daily.
By all accounts, Kourtney is over the moon to be married to Barker. "I feel like I'm living in a fairy tale," she said on an episode of "The Kardashians" (via Us Weekly). "I couldn't have dreamed of anything more perfect. I've never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis, and until this relationship." In fact, Kourtney is so proud that she's been flaunting her new name all over social media. The bride posted to her Instagram Stories (via The Independent) to show off her new initials, "KKB," which were stitched into her veil. The gown was just one of many looks that Kourtney wore during the festivities, as E! News reported that she and Barker changed into Mr. and Mrs. Barker jackets at the after-party. Kourtney then topped things off with an Instagram post that showed the happy couple beaming at the altar, captioning it, "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker." Safe to say, this is one very happy Mrs. Barker.