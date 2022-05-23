Fashion Expert Says Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Style Will Kickstart A Bridal Revolution – Exclusive

The Kardashian family seems to take turns in the headlines, and now the spotlight is firmly on oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian at the moment, with her May 22 wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — the third celebration thus far.

Kardashian and Barker married, again, in a lavish, "Catholic"-style wedding that has caused a bit of a stir. After legally marrying in a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, per TMZ — which happened weeks after an April 4 middle-of-the-night "practice run" at a Las Vegas chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator — Kardashian and Barker decided to do it up big in a castle in Portofino, Italy. And yet, also perhaps surprising, Kardashian's wedding dress was very similar looking to the one she wore to the Santa Barbara courthouse.

In Kardashian and Barker's Italian wedding, Kardashian traded in the traditional Victorian-style long gown for a custom-designed Dolce & Gabbana corset-style white mini dress with lace fringe, per People — essentially fancy underwear. Barker, and the whole Kardashian family, also wore Dolce & Gabbana. With it, Kardashian wore a hugely elaborate, cathedral-length lace veil with an embroidered visage of the Virgin Mary, that matched the enormous tattoo on Barker's head. The ensemble did what the Kardashians, in general, do best: got people talking. Now Nicki Swift has the official word from a fashion expert on Kardashian's wedding fashion statement, and how it's likely to start a bridal revolution.