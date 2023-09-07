How Tessa Brooks And Blake Gray Sent Relationship Rumors Into Overdrive

Fans speculated for months that Tessa Brooks was dating Blake Gray, and the two had formed an influencer power couple. That came on the heels of Gray's split from actor-influencer Amelie Zilber earlier in the year. In March 2023, Zilber posted an emotional TikTok to her followers where she quickly addressed the breakup. "Really, no one did anything wrong. It just happens that when you start dating someone, and you're young, and you're together for a few years, you just grow up a little," the "Grown-ish" actor said. A couple of months later, rumors swirled that Gray was romantically linked to another wildly popular influencer.

During an interview with Seventeen in May 2023, Brooks was asked if she had locked lips with anyone recently, and the YouTuber hinted at an unnamed beau. "If you guys asked me this in a week from now, I would reply. Because I think he's going to be my boyfriend," she replied. Around that same time, Instagram gossip page The Tea Talk claimed that she and Gray were an item, but nothing was verified.

Fast forward two months to July 2023, when Gray fanned the flames of the rumored romance. He posted footage from his time playing in the Open Invitational celebrity golf tournament in the U.K. to Instagram, including a snap of him and Brooks cozying up on the links. Around that same time, a Reddit thread claimed Gray and Brooks were dating. Later that summer, the two dropped serious hints about their relationship.