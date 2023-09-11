Who Is Social Media Star Griffin Johnson's Girlfriend, Macy Broyles?

Griffin Johnson's girlfriend, Macy Broyles, seems to be his perfect match.

Johnson is one of the most popular Gen-Z content creators of the moment. Right now, Johnson is super close to reaching 10 million followers on his TikTok account alone, but his entire social media portfolio — including Instagram — boasts millions of followers. Johnson got his start as a member of Sway House — a "TikTok house" that flaunted the affluent (and sometimes troubling) lifestyles of a group of California teenagers — per In The Know, but he has since diversified his content efforts.

During an interview with Forbes, Johnson briefly mentioned his former relationship with TikTok star, Dixie D'Amelio, and revealed that their messy past breakup inspired him to change lanes. Now, Johnson belongs to The Sway House, a TikTok investing initiative, which doles out financial advice to his young peers. "I don't think financial literacy is talked about enough in schools," said Johnson. So, I've made it my mission because I saw how many opportunities that I was missing out on, like Roth IRAs."

Today, Johnson is in a relationship with TikTok star Macy Broyles. It's not exactly clear when Johnson started dating Broyles, but they definitely appear to be birds of a feather. And people have noticed! Back in March, during a completely unrelated post, one fan gushed about being able to keep up with Broyles through Johnson's Snapchat updates. But TikTok and Snapchat are aren't the only cool thing about Broyles. Here's everything we know about her.