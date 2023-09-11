How Kevin Federline And His Wife Landed In Legal Trouble Together

Kevin Federline isn't exactly known for being a Boy Scout. From the time he started dating Britney Spears, he quickly gained a reputation for being a bad boy. The story goes that Federline and Spears purportedly met at a club in Hollywood, all while his then-girlfriend, actor Shar Jackson, was pregnant with their second child. "He cheated, he lied, he left. There you go, in that order," Jackson told MTV News in 2005 about the demise of their relationship and the synchronous beginning of Federline and Spears' romance.

Since then, all parties have moved on, and Jackson and Spears appear to get along swimmingly. Meanwhile, Federline met Victoria Prince in 2008, and by 2013, the couple had tied the knot. The new Mr. and Mrs. Federline expanded their family by two with the birth of their daughters: Jordan Kay in August 2011 and Peyton Marie in August 2014. All in all, this brought Kevin's brood to a grand total of six, but who's counting?!

In May 2023, however, Federline raised eyebrows once more when it was revealed he and Prince were planning on relocating the family — including he and Spears' shared sons Sean Preston and Jayden James — to Hawaii. "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," Federline's attorney, Vincent Kaplan, told People. But as it turns out, the move actually played a role in landing the married couple in some legal trouble.