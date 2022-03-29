Kevin Federline's Ex Shar Jackson Shows She Has A Great Relationship With Britney Spears

Kevin Federline's relationship with Britney Spears was shrouded in controversy from the beginning. Not only was Federline still with his then-fiancee Shar Jackson, but Jackson was pregnant with their second child. "How do you call yourself a human being knowing that you put somebody else through that pain?" Jackson told Sister 2 Sister magazine in 2005 when speaking about her ex (via CBS News). The former "Moesha" actor was able to take the high road and remained friends with Federline for the better of their family.

Still, Jackson made it clear Federline was still officially with her when he started dating Spears. "He cheated, he lied, he left," she claimed to MTV News in 2005. Even though K-Fed left her for the "Toxic" singer, Jackson refused to bash either of them. "If you read anything negative that I'd supposedly said, it's probably not true," she said. In fact, when it was announced that Spears was pregnant with Federline's child, Jackson was congratulatory. "I'm cool with that ... I'm not bitter," she told MTV.

Although the former couple remained on amicable terms, it was not until years later that Federline officially apologized for his indiscretions. "I know I've caused you a lot of pain. I've been really selfish," the DJ/producer told Jackson on "Celebrity Fit Club" in 2010 (via Daily Mail). Years later, Jackson remains on good terms with not only Federline, but with Spears as well.