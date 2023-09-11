Everything We Know About Danny Masterson And Laura Prepon's History

After Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two counts of rape, some Twitter users made an observation about Laura Prepon: Unlike married couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, she had apparently not written a character letter in support of their "That '70s Show" castmate, per Vulture. "The fact that Topher Grace and Laura Prepon did not send in letters and were cast friends on that show should tell all y'all something," one person tweeted. In response to a tweet about Kunis and Kutcher's support of Masterson, another person wrote, "It's also worth noting Laura Prepon, arguably the cast member who knew him best, has stayed silent."

The intent of the letters was to help out someone Kunis and Kutcher considered a friend by convincing the judge in his case to give him a more lenient sentence, and there was a time when Prepon was also incredibly close with Masterson. According to Tony Ortega's The Underground Bunker website, Masterson even convinced Prepon to convert to Scientology while they were working together. One of Masterson's accusers believes that Prepon confronted her at the Church of Scientology's Hollywood Celebrity Centre on Masterson's behalf in the early 2000s, a source told Ortega.

But Masterson and Prepon's connection once went beyond being castmates for eight years and fellow members of the Church of Scientology, which Prepon left sometime in the mid-aughts, per People. In fact, they were pretty close to actually being family.