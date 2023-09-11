Simon Cowell's Son Eric Lives An Wildly Lavish Life
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's son, Eric Philip Cowell, might be a mini entertainment mogul in the making — and his parents are already teaching him how to spend money like he has his dad's deep pockets.
In 2020, Forbes reported that Simon made around $51 million, but the prolific television host has already been thinking of the day his son will be able to support himself. "I'm lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I'm sort of training him up," Simon told The U.S. Sun. Simon's look-alike son has already appeared on "Britain's Got Talent," "America's Got Talent," and "The X Factor," but until he officially gets placed on the payroll, it looks like he'll still get to fully enjoy the fruits of his father's labor. Before he could even walk, he was cruising around in his own Aston Martin. His first ride was really just a $3,000 baby carriage with the luxury car's branding, The Sun reported in 2014, but it did feature a posh Italian suede interior.
Eric also gets to ride around with his pops in Simon's $500,000 Rolls Royce Phantom. In May 2020, the Daily Mail published photos of Simon and Lauren stuffing the vehicle full of toys for Eric and Adam Silverman, Lauren's son from a previous marriage. This is just one small example of how Eric benefits from his status as Simon's son.
He's already partying like a rock star
In a 2023 interview with ET, Simon Cowell revealed that his son had taken up the drums at age 9 and was hoping that his dad would help make his rock star dreams come true. "[He's] decided he's going to audition for 'Britain's Got Talent,'" Simon shared. But Eric Cowell doesn't need to form a band and make it big to party like a rock star. In 2017, he celebrated his 3rd birthday at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London, which was all decked out in dinosaur decorations — including a life-size one that looked like it had walked off the "Jurassic Park" set to terrify the partygoers. "Simon spent over £10,000 making it a wonderful day for Eric and all the guests," a source told The Sun.
We don't know what Simon got the little boy who can have pretty much anything for a birthday gift, but he's not the only one who spoils Eric. When Simon appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2013, he left with a mini version of his $1.7 million Bugatti for Eric to add to his own car collection.
Eric isn't just his father's mini-me when it comes to their rides. When he returned to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018, Simon said that Eric had inherited his sense of style. "We've got to the point now where [when] I'm ordering pajamas, he now has to wear the same pajamas as me," Simon said.
Eric Cowell's club membership made history
In 2018, The Mirror reported that Simon Cowell had paid £925 ($1150) to gift his son a membership at the Soho House private club in London, making Eric Cowell its youngest-ever member. "Eric wanted to go swimming during the heatwave but Simon was filming and Lauren wasn't around, so they got him a membership so the nanny could take him," an insider explained. The Soho House has locations across the globe, and some of its famous members include Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
It was presumably easier for Eric to regularly take advantage of his club membership when he lived in London; he and his family now reside in Oxfordshire. According to Simon, Eric adapted well to trading the hustle and bustle of the city for a quieter life in the countryside. "He's kind of doing all the things I did as a kid, where he's playing football outside; he's climbing trees; he's running," Simon told "Access."
The countryside is also the perfect place for Eric to practice playing the drums without having to worry about annoying any neighbors. But while Simon might go out of his way to make sure that his son lives the good life, he will not allow Eric to take advantage of his nepo baby status if he ever does decide to audition for "BGT." As he explained to the Daily Mail, "If he's terrible, no, you won't see him on the show."