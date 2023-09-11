Simon Cowell's Son Eric Lives An Wildly Lavish Life

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's son, Eric Philip Cowell, might be a mini entertainment mogul in the making — and his parents are already teaching him how to spend money like he has his dad's deep pockets.

In 2020, Forbes reported that Simon made around $51 million, but the prolific television host has already been thinking of the day his son will be able to support himself. "I'm lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I'm sort of training him up," Simon told The U.S. Sun. Simon's look-alike son has already appeared on "Britain's Got Talent," "America's Got Talent," and "The X Factor," but until he officially gets placed on the payroll, it looks like he'll still get to fully enjoy the fruits of his father's labor. Before he could even walk, he was cruising around in his own Aston Martin. His first ride was really just a $3,000 baby carriage with the luxury car's branding, The Sun reported in 2014, but it did feature a posh Italian suede interior.

Eric also gets to ride around with his pops in Simon's $500,000 Rolls Royce Phantom. In May 2020, the Daily Mail published photos of Simon and Lauren stuffing the vehicle full of toys for Eric and Adam Silverman, Lauren's son from a previous marriage. This is just one small example of how Eric benefits from his status as Simon's son.