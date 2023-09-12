Did Jill Wagner Leave The Hallmark Channel For Great American Family?

Jill Wagner's future with the Hallmark Channel seemed uncertain when fans learned some sad news about the fate of her and co-star Kristoffer Polaha's Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise "Mystery 101." In response to a fan's April 2023 Facebook comment, the network shared that there would be no more movies beyond the seventh installation, "Deadly History."

The unceremonious end of the beloved series came as an unwelcome surprise to fans. Because "Deadly History" finished on a massive cliffhanger, it seemed that Hallmark had originally planned to keep producing "Mystery 101" movies. However, a year prior to its cancellation, Wagner shared an Instagram video revealing that the series' fate was uncertain. "I love the show, and if I'm ever given an opportunity to do another one, I certainly will. ... I haven't abandoned the ship," she said. But Wagner's career moves since filming that video have been rather telling.

The Hallmark Channel may have a shady side, but there was a time when it held a special place in Wagner's heart. "I originally got involved with [Hallmark] because I asked my grandmother what she wanted me to do that I hadn't yet done in my career. She said, 'Hallmark movies,'" the actor recalled in a 2018 MediaVillage interview. But as of this writing, the last Hallmark film Wagner appeared in was "Deadly History," which premiered in 2021. She has, however, been signing up for other projects, including multiple movies for Hallmark's biggest competitor, Great American Family.