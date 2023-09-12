90 Day Fiancé: The Messy Drama That Led To Julio And Kirsten's Split

Love is hard enough under any circumstances. Adding language barriers, cultural differences, a power imbalance, a strict time limit, and reality TV cameras to the mix can make it unbearable, as couples who partake in "90 Day Fiancé" and its many spin-offs know only too well. Emotions are charged, and tensions run high, often resulting in the type of messy drama that led to "90 Day Fiancé: the Other Way" couple Julio Moya and Kirsten Schoemaker's split.

The show's drama and tension keep the viewers tuning in. Forbes reports that the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise consistently scores the highest ratings of any cable TV show. Moya and Schoemaker really delivered on the drama front, producing some of the most uncomfortable "90 Day Fiancé" moments as they battled it out, all in the name of a K-3 visa — well, an MMV in their case.

According to TLC, New Yorker Moya is a DJ and a 27-year-old "momma's boy." He met 24-year-old Schoemaker when he slid into her DMs. Sparks immediately flew, and after the couple spent a blissful week together in Holland during the pandemic lockdown, Moya decided to swap his concepts for clogs and permanently relocate to the Netherlands to live with Schoemaker. However, Schoemaker wanted to come to New York and get Moya's mom's stamp of approval before he packed up his decks and flew off into the sunset. Good luck there, girl. What could possibly go wrong?