The Decades-Long Affair That Rocked Clint Eastwood's First Marriage

Clint Eastwood isn't exactly the poster boy for monogamy. Eastwood has fathered an unknown number of children, as he was never keen on discussing the issue. "I have a few," Eastwood responded when 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft asked him how many he had. The multi-hyphenated Hollywood legend reportedly has six daughters and two sons, whom he produced with six different women. Of all of them, Eastwood was married to only two.

His youngest, Morgan, was born in December 1996, just a few months after Eastwood married news anchor Dina Ruiz. They divorced in 2013. The only other children by one of Eastwood's two wives were born more than two decades earlier. Eastwood welcomed Kyle and Alison in 1968 and 1972, respectively, with his first wife, Maggie Johnson. Eastwood met Johnson, then a college student, on a blind date in May 1953 before he found fame with the release of "Rawhide" in 1959. Eastwood and Johnson tied the knot months after, in December 1953.

Just two months later, Eastwood fathered a daughter, though he didn't learn about it until the late '80s. The rest of us were none the wiser until 2018. By the time Laurie Murray connected with her biological father, he had officially divorced Johnson. As such, the affair that produced his love child didn't directly affect his marriage. But that wasn't the only affair he had while married to Johnson. And unlike the one with Murray's mother, this other caused major issues for a long time.