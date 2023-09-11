The Twisted Drama Between Elon Musk's Ex Grimes & Shivon Zilis, Explained

Grimes' relationship with Elon Musk's other baby mama, Shivon Zilis, is just as complicated as the musician and the Tesla CEO's kids' names. According to the Daily Mail, Musk has 11 children with three different women. The billionaire welcomed his first six children with first wife Justine Wilson between 2002 to 2008. Unfortunately, the couple lost their first child due to sudden infant death syndrome. When the two called it quits in 2008, they agreed to split custody of their children.

In 2020, the Musk and Grimes saga began as they welcomed their first child, X Æ A-12, per the Daily Mail. A year later, the couple welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Grimes and Musk have a knack for picking interesting babynames and they kept that tradition alive when welcoming their surprise third child, which was confirmed after the Tesla CEO replied to a post about his three kids, sharing the correct name of his latest addition. He wrote, "Tau Techno Mechanicus Circumference/Diameter." Grimes and Musk's third child shocked many not only because the couple had separated, but also because Musk had two children with another woman just one year before welcoming Tau.

In 2022, Musk and his employee, Shivon Zilis, welcomed a set of twins, per the Daily Mail. Zilis and Grimes' children with Musk are close in age and many might think they would all be able to get along, but the two women's relationship has been quite complicated.