The Twisted Drama Between Elon Musk's Ex Grimes & Shivon Zilis, Explained
Grimes' relationship with Elon Musk's other baby mama, Shivon Zilis, is just as complicated as the musician and the Tesla CEO's kids' names. According to the Daily Mail, Musk has 11 children with three different women. The billionaire welcomed his first six children with first wife Justine Wilson between 2002 to 2008. Unfortunately, the couple lost their first child due to sudden infant death syndrome. When the two called it quits in 2008, they agreed to split custody of their children.
In 2020, the Musk and Grimes saga began as they welcomed their first child, X Æ A-12, per the Daily Mail. A year later, the couple welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Grimes and Musk have a knack for picking interesting babynames and they kept that tradition alive when welcoming their surprise third child, which was confirmed after the Tesla CEO replied to a post about his three kids, sharing the correct name of his latest addition. He wrote, "Tau Techno Mechanicus Circumference/Diameter." Grimes and Musk's third child shocked many not only because the couple had separated, but also because Musk had two children with another woman just one year before welcoming Tau.
In 2022, Musk and his employee, Shivon Zilis, welcomed a set of twins, per the Daily Mail. Zilis and Grimes' children with Musk are close in age and many might think they would all be able to get along, but the two women's relationship has been quite complicated.
Grimes publicly called out Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis
Grimes was seemingly triggered after a photo of Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis' children was shared on social media. In September 2023, Walter Isaacson, author of the biography "Elon Musk," shared a tweet that featured a photo of Musk and Zilis with their twins.
The seemingly innocent photo of the family of four quickly became fuel for a whirlwind drama. The post didn't sit well with Grimes and she wasn't shy about sharing her thoughts on Musk and his baby mama, according to Entertainment Weekly. In a now-deleted post, she wrote, "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart." The "Genesis" singer shares two sons with Musk, X Æ A-12 and Tau Techno Mechanicus, but it is unclear as to which son she was referring to in her post.
It's not surprising that a blended family as massive and complex as Musk's has drama every now and then, but based on the post, it was clear that the "Oblivion" singer had a specific issue with Zilis and her two kids.
Grimes apologized for her outburst toward Shivon Zilis
Grimes' feud with Shivon Zilis came and went. Not long after she shared the now-deleted post calling out Zilis and Elon Musk, the "Genesis" singer took back what she said. The musician shared a lengthy post on Twitter apologizing for her outburst toward the Neuralink executive. She tweeted, "...I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together." This was a complete 180 from what Grimes shared about Zilis just days before.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Grimes has long been "outraged" by Musk and Zilis for finding out with the rest of the world that the pair had welcomed a set of twins. This created a rift between the two women, and it seemed like Grimes' deleted post showed she'd had enough of the pair. However, after her conversation with Zilis, she appeared to have a change of heart toward the executive.
Grimes even addressed Musk and Zilis' twins in her apology, explaining how she better understood the situation. She explained in her post, "Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation." Although Grimes was able to forgive the situation, was Zilis willing to do the same?
Shivon Zilis accepted Grimes apology
The feud between Grimes and Shivon Zillis could have gotten messy, but luckily, both women have been able to move forward. Grimes' public apology spoke on how women are constantly pitted against one another in society, and while that briefly occurred between her and the Neuralink executive, they have overcome thus. She shared, "Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids."
Zilis, who has been keeping quiet about the feud, made a rare reply to Grimes, proving the two women are working to better their relationship. She tweeted, "At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue." The women are putting whatever beef they had behind them, and similar to Grimes, Zilis shared some kind words toward the musician, calling her a "bada**." If that didn't show the two are over their bad blood, Zilis even suggested a playdate between their children. She shared, "I can't wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!" Grimes and Zilis have let bygones be bygones, all for the sake of their children.