Who Is The Mother Of Elon Musk's New Twins, Shivon Zilis?

Everybody knows just about everything about Elon Musk by now. His Twitter feed offers insight into his deepest thoughts and feelings. It's an existential journey through the controversial genius' mind — often confusing and amusing in equal part. Musk has reached triumphs other mere mortals could only dream of. The New York Times hailed him as "the most successful and important entrepreneur in the world."

Yet, despite all the trappings of wealth and the multitude of undeniable achievements, Musk is terrified of living a solitary life and desperate to find a lifelong partner. It's hard out here for a billionaire. "If I'm not in love, if I'm not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy," he told Rolling Stone in 2017. "I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me."

Musk has also experienced heartbreaking tragedy in his life. His first son, Nevada Alexander, died from SIDS at 10 weeks old. Although he can never replace Nevada, he has had multiple other children. Musk uncharacteristically displayed great empathy by emailing a grieving father who lost his son in an accidental Tesla car crash. "There's nothing worse than losing a child," he wrote, per Bloomberg. "My firstborn son died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat." Musk's personal life took an unexpected turn recently. Insider reported he'd secretly fathered two babies with one of his company executives. Now the whole world is asking, who is Shivon Zilis, the mother of Musk's new twins?