The Bizarre Relationship Between Elon Musk & Shivon Zilis

By pursuing IVF with employee Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk tested boundaries for appropriate conduct at work. However, the situation is tricky, as corporate governance experts interpreted the code of conduct differently, according to Reuters. As stated in Neuralink's employee handbook, dating, "personal relationships," and "close friendships" are not allowed in order to prevent conflicts of interest. The code describes personal relationships between employees as a "continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature and who are not married to each other." It doesn't go into detail about what a "close friendship" entails.

Zilis and Musk's particular arrangement is ambiguous, some experts have said. Business professor Joan Heminway noted that it's hard to prove the two are close on a personal level. Yet law professor Gabriel Rauterberg explained, "You're layering intimate familial bonds over professional relationships. There is always the worry that someone with greater power will use their professional power in ways that are inappropriate."

The true nature of Musk's relationship with Zilis — and why he decided to have kids with her — remains a mystery in spite of Zilis' insisting they're not romantically linked. However, Musk has hinted at his reasoning (whether you believe it or not) for adding to his family tree on numerous occasions. When news broke in July 2022 about Zilis' and Musk's children, the entrepreneur tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."