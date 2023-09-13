Dark Secrets Of The Celebrity Filled Town Of Franklin, Tennessee

In the heart of Williamson County, Tennessee lies the historic town of Franklin. About 30 miles outside of the country music capital of Nashville, its charming and upscale downtown area boasts new architecture and a lively community of people (its population is around 86,895). Franklin has a rich history that dates back to the early days of American settlement (see: the historic Battle of Franklin during the Civil War). The town has drawn not only tourists but also a notable group of celebrities who have chosen to call this quaint little town home. The town's proximity to Nashville, a hub for entertainment and anything having to do with country music, has made it a desirable destination, as it has the perfect "small-town" feel yet is right outside of a big city.

Some famous Franklin residents (past and present) include Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Chris Stapleton and Kristin Cavallari. Carrie Underwood often refers to her garden and home in Franklin as her "happy place" on social media. However, no small town is immune to scandal, and Franklin seems to have an underlying darkness beneath its shiny exterior.

Hiding behind the serene image of this upscale town is a plague of dark secrets that are slowly coming to light. From shocking controversies involving churches and public figures to the tragic and controversial death of a teen, it makes you wonder if these celebrities know what's happening in their backyard.