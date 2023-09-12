Beyoncé Has Been Open About Her Health Struggles In The Past

Beyoncé's incredible talent and stunning good looks would deem her the perfect person by many. She is Queen Bey for a reason! But behind all the glitz and the glamor of the superstar is a person who has dealt with her fair share of health struggles, just like many of us.

Several people would argue that Beyoncé has become the biggest pop icon since Michael Jackson. From her appearance to the choreography, stage setup, and everything in between, Beyoncé likes to make sure that her performances are picture-perfect. In 2013, she told GQ, "I watch my performances, and I wish I could just enjoy them, but I see the light that was late. I see, 'Oh God, that hair did not work.' Or 'I should never do that again.' I try to perfect myself. I want to grow, and I'm always eager for new information."

For years, Beyoncé kept that perfectionist mindset but began to realize that striving to be perfect was not healthy. In 2016, revealed to Elle, "It's really about changing the conversation. It's not about perfection. It's about purpose. We have to care about our bodies and what we put in them. Women have to take the time to focus on our mental health..." While the perfectionist in Beyoncé may come out now and then, she has worked on trying to find a balance. But in those years that she had put so much pressure on herself, she struggled with some serious health issues.